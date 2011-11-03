RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 3 Grupo Brazil Pharma (BPHA3.SA) said on Thursday it acquired the Big Ben chain of stores for 453.6 million reais ($260 million), the latest in a string of mergers and acquisitions in the local pharmaceutical sector.

A holding of investment bank BTG Pactual focused on Brazilian companies, Brazil Pharma will pay 274 million reais in cash and the rest with its common stock at 15 reais a share.

Big Ben has 146 stores spread across Brazil's north and northeast in the states of Para, Amapa, Maranhao, Piaui, Paraiba and Pernambuco, with annual revenues of 800 million in the fast-growing region.

The current management of Big Ben will continue on for a minimum of three years.

In August, Raia RAIA3.SA and Drogasil DROG3.SA announced a merger. A few weeks later, Drogaria SP and Pacheco revealed their merger.

Brazil Pharma was created in 2009 after BTG Pactual bought Farmais which raised 465.8 million reais in an initial public offer, 70 percent of which is to go toward new acquisitions of chains of drug makers and pharmacies in Brazil, working capital and the opening of new stores. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gary Hill)