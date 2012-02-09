* Fear of similar protests in Rio ease
* Officers arrested for inciting crimes during strike
* Government officials refuse police demand for amnesty
(Adds Rousseff quote, context, updates death toll)
By Sergio Queiroz
SALVADOR, Brazil, Feb 9 Hundreds of
striking police officers on Thursday ended their 10-day
occupation of a state assembly house in Brazil's third-biggest
city, easing tensions in a walkout that unleashed a bloody crime
wave and threatened upcoming carnival celebrations.
It was unclear, however, whether the decision by 245
striking police and family members to leave the assembly
building would lead to an end to the strike itself. Strikers
were expected to meet Thursday afternoon to decide whether their
work stoppage would continue.
In addition to disrupting preparations and scaring off
visitors ahead of next week's carnival festivities, the job
action has raised doubts about security in Brazil ahead of the
2014 World Cup.
About 20 percent of the 31,000 police officers in Bahia, the
northeastern state of which Salvador is the capital, walked off
their jobs on Jan. 31. The stoppage led to a crime spree that
included at least 150 murders, twice the regular homicide rate,
and widespread assaults, looting and vandalism.
Some of the offenses allegedly were committed by police
officers themselves, complicating negotiations with state
officials who have refused the strikers' demands that officers
be pardoned for any crimes during the walkout.
President Dilma Rousseff, who late last week dispatched
3,000 federal troops to Bahia to restore order, backed state
officials' unwillingness to consider an amnesty.
"There can be no amnesty for illegal acts, crimes against
property, crimes against people, crimes against public order,"
Rousseff said on Thursday during a visit to Bahia's neighboring
state of Pernambuco. Such an amnesty, she added, would create "a
country without rules."
The end of the statehouse occupation provided some relief to
a city stricken by fear at a time when Salvador normally would
be gearing up for its popular annual carnival celebrations. It
also saps momentum from a protest that officials feared could
spread to Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states where police
officers, like those in Bahia, are demanding a pay raise.
Salvador and Rio are among the 12 cities chosen as venues
for soccer's World Cup, just two years away, which is expected
to attract as many as 600,000 foreign visitors. Having already
faced criticisms by FIFA, soccer's governing body, over the
country's preparations for the event, Brazilian officials are
scrambling to ensure that security woes don't complicate matters
further.
CARNIVAL IN DOUBT?
Though many Brazilians understand the plight of the striking
police, whose wages are low compared with many private-sector
workers, the chaos caused by the walkout has brought heavy
condemnation of the strike by citizens and government leaders
alike.
"It's not possible for those who receive money and arms from
the people for protection to use those arms against them," said
Justice Minister José Eduardo Cardozo.
The federal government, he added, would deploy more troops
and additional resources if needed in other states to ensure
that the chaos does not spread. Carnival, he predicted, will
proceed "with absolute tranquility." Carnival begins Feb. 17 and
lasts through Feb. 22.
State security leaders in Rio have also said they can ensure
adequate protection in the city even if police there do decide
to strike. The state's assembly voted Thursday afternoon to
increase police wages in Rio by 13 percent, with an additional
hike next year, though police haven't yet said whether the
increase would be enough to prevent a walkout.
Two alleged leaders of the Bahia strike were arrested as
they abandoned the assembly house on Thursday, including one
officer who was heard in a leaked telephone recording inciting
police outside Salvador to block traffic on a federal highway.
A fireman, part of the Rio state force considering strikes,
was arrested Wednesday following a visit to Salvador during
which he was recorded discussing ways to leverage the Bahia
protests to spread unrest to his region.
State officials in Bahia were expected to resume talks with
the striking police late Thursday. Officials have already agreed
to a 6.5 percent wage hike for the police force, but hit an
impasse over the demands for amnesty.
Police officers in other states, including Rio, are also
expected to meet late Thursday and in following days to discuss
whether strikes elsewhere would proceed.
In addition to the bloodshed, the Bahia protest has taken a
heavy economic toll in Salvador. Carnival lures as many as 2
million people to Salvador's seaside streets each year,
including as many as 500,000 foreign tourists, according to the
municipal tourism bureau.
Since the strike began, shopkeepers, restaurants, and other
businesses have closed or curtailed their hours. Concerts and
other events have been called off. Tourism officials say at
least 10 percent of the reservations made by visitors from
outside the area have been cancelled in recent days.
For many of the striking police the disruptions are exactly
the point. On Wednesday, outside the state assembly house where
some of their colleagues had barricaded themselves, many of the
police chanted, "Oh, oh, oh. Carnival is doomed!"
(Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Todd Benson and Eric Beech)