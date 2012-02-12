* Last of Bahia police give in, Rio strike loses steam
* Security fears ease ahead of carnival celebrations
* Police walkout adds to concerns about 2014 World Cup
SAO PAULO, Feb 11 Police in Brazil's Bahia
state voted on Saturday to end a strike that unleashed a crime
wave claiming more than 150 lives, raising hopes for peaceful
carnival celebrations but leaving concerns about security ahead
of the 2014 World Cup.
The last holdouts among Bahia's military police agreed to
give up their walkout, state spokesman Robinson Almeida told
Reuters, after 11 days of looting, assaults and vandalism in
Brazil's third-largest city.
Fears of the violence spreading also eased in Rio de Janeiro
after a police strike there showed signs of flagging in its
second day. Rio's civil police, one branch of striking security
forces, agreed on Saturday to suspend their walkout, according
to state news service Agencia Brasil.
The news brought relief just one week before Rio's famous
carnival celebrations and allowed for a peaceful start to
hundreds of the city's informal street parades, known as blocos.
As many as 850,000 tourists are expected to hit the beaches and
palm-tree lined promenades of Brazil's second-biggest city for
the festivities, which officially run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22.
Still, the episode renews concerns that Brazil, eager to
show off its growing prosperity during the World Cup two years
from now, is ill-equipped to provide the security needed in the
12 cities selected as venues for the soccer games, including Rio
and Salvador. Rio will also play host to the 2016 Olympics.
Determined to avoid a repeat of the chaos in Salvador, Rio's
senior police officials reacted swiftly to the declaration of a
walkout on Friday, detaining dozens of striking workers and
charging them with disobedience.
Authorities were also ready with emergency plans to deploy
federal troops in Rio and across the country amid calls for
nationwide protests by police officers demanding higher
salaries. President Dilma Rousseff last week sent more than
4,000 troops to Salvador to restore order amid the strike there.
In Bahia, roughly 6,000 officers, about a fifth of the
state's overall police force, have taken part. Out of Rio's
70,000-strong force, which also includes firemen and state
prison guards, only about 3,000 assembled in the city's colonial
center late Thursday in an initial protest to launch the strike.
For Bahia Governor Jaques Wagner, a star of Brazil's ruling
Workers' Party and a key ally of President Dilma Rousseff, the
strike has led to marathon negotiations with the striking
police, who say they are underpaid and overburdened by the
rising crime.
The governor already agreed to a 6.5 percent salary increase
for the police but has refused to grant an amnesty for striking
workers who have committed crimes.
Travel businesses, meanwhile, suffered the strike's impact
during what should be a peak time for revenues. Local tourism
officials said as many as 10 percent of unpaid reservations for
carnival and beyond were canceled in recent days.
Late last week, the U.S. Embassy in Brazil advised Americans
to "consider delaying any non-essential travel" to Bahia "until
the security conditions have stabilized."
