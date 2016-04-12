BRASILIA, April 12 Brazilian Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa has canceled a trip to attend the International
Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington D.C. ahead of
Congress' planned vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, two
officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
The finance ministry's media office confirmed that Barbosa
will not attend the meetings, but declined to provide a reason
for the decision. Barbosa will stay in Brazil for the vote that
is expected on Sunday, and also plans to announce a fiscal
savings target for next year on Friday, said one of the sources,
who requested anonymity because the decision is private.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft)