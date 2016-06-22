BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's government may start talks with states to renegotiate their debts with Brazilian development bank BNDES, interim President Michel Temer said on Wednesday in a radio interview.

Temer said he may invite governors to discuss their debts with BNDES soon, especially those that borrowed to build infrastructure for the 2014 soccer World Cup.

Temer's remarks came days after the government offered cash-strapped states 50 billion reais ($15 billion) in emergency debt relief over three years in an effort to shore up public services.

