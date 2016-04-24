SAO PAULO, April 24 If Brazilian Vice President
Michel Temer takes power, former central bank President Henrique
Meirelles would accept the position of finance minister under
the condition he was given approval rights over members of the
entire economic team, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on
Sunday.
Meirelles and Temer met in Brasilia on Saturday, Folha said
without disclosing the source of its information. Meirelles told
Folha in a separate interview he had agreed to advise Temer but
had not been invited to join a potential cabinet.
Temer would take over the presidency if the Senate votes to
put President Dilma Rousseff on trial next month, as is widely
expected. The lower house of congress voted to impeach Rousseff
for breaking budget laws, a charge she denies.
Meirelles is the current chairman of investment holding
company J&F Investimentos SA and served as central bank
president under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former president and
Rousseff's mentor.
Reuters has reported other potential candidates for Temer's
finance minister are the head of the country's banking industry
lobby Murilo Portugal and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
chairman in Brazil Paulo Leme.
If he takes power, Temer and his economic team will face a
recession likely to be the nation's longest and harshest in over
a century. Brazilian markets have rallied in recent weeks on
hopes a Temer government will be more friendly to investors than
the leftist Rousseff.
Temer, the head of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
(PMDB), met with business leaders in Sao Paulo on Sunday.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)