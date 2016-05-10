(Updates with senator's comments)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA May 10 Vice President Michel Temer,
expected to take over soon as Brazil's acting president, plans
to cut the number of government ministries to 22 from 32, a
close advisor said on Tuesday.
Temer appeared to waver in recent days on a vow to eliminate
about 10 ministries as he sought to accommodate political allies
to widen support for a transitional government, but Senator
Romero Jucá said the vice president was sticking with the plan.
Temer is set to replace President Dilma Rousseff if the
Senate votes on Wednesday, as expected, to put her on trial for
breaking budget laws in an impeachment process that will end 13
years of rule by the leftist Workers Party.
The smaller cabinet promised by Temer is largely a symbolic
cost-savings measure meant to show his determination to put
Brazil's public accounts in order and plug a gaping fiscal
deficit.
"Vice President Michel Temer proposed a new configuration of
the Cabinet cutting 10 ministries," Jucá told journalists after
a meeting between Temer and Senate President Renan Calheiros.
The Science and Technology portfolio will become part of the
Communications Ministry, Jucá said. Ports, Civil Aviation and
Transport will become one superministry of Infrastructure, an
area seen as crucial to pulling Brazil from its worst recession
in decades.
More controversial will be Temer's plan to put Agrarian
Reform under the wing of the Social Development Ministry and
trim other ministries attending to dedicated constituencies.
Temer plans to subordinate Culture to the Education Ministry
and eliminate the Human Rights Ministry, which would become part
of a new Justice and Citizenship ministry, three sources
familiar with the plan told Reuters.
Temer is also considering removing Social Security from the
Labor Ministry and adding it to the Finance Ministry, which will
lead efforts to reform the costly pensions system.
Temer could also strip the central bank governor of its
ministerial status, two sources told Reuters. The demotion,
should it occur, is expected to cause concerns on financial
markets about his commitment to independent monetary policy.
Temer has, however, formed a market-friendly cabinet with
pro-business figures to restore confidence in Latin America's
largest economy, stuck in its second year of recession.
The one near-certain appointment is that of former
BankBoston Chairman Henrique Meirelles as finance minister.
Meirelles, an inflation hawk who led the central bank between
2003 and 2010, is Temer's top choice to return Brazil to growth.
(Additonal reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Writing
by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andrew Hay)