SAO PAULO, April 20 Murilo Portugal, the head of Brazil's most powerful banking industry lobby, has emerged as a strong candidate to become finance minister if Vice President Michel Temer takes power, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

According to the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, Portugal is leading a list of candidates for Brazil's top economic policy position under Temer, who would form a new government if the Senate votes to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial next month.

The list includes Henrique Meirelles, the current chairman of investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA and a former central bank president, the source added. Portugal took office as president of the São Paulo-based lobbying group known as Febraban early in 2011.

Last week, Reuters reported that Temer was also considering Paulo Leme, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman in Brazil, and money manager Luiz Fernando Figueiredo for key policymaking positions.

A second source said Portugal has not been contacted nor received a formal invitation.

A mobile phone call to Portugal seeking comment was not immediately returned.

According to a third source close to Temer said the vice president wants to discuss Brazil's current economic situation and possible solutions with Portugal and other candidates who the same source declined to identify.

Representatives for Temer, Meirelles and Febraban had no immediate comment when asked about a short list on Temer's choices for finance ministry should he become acting president.

Temer, the leader of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, commonly known as PMDB, could become Brazil's next president within weeks. The lower house on Monday sent a request to the Senate to proceed with Rousseff's trial for breaking budget laws.

The Senate is expected to vote next month on whether to hold a trial. If it agrees to do so, Rousseff would be replaced during the process by Temer, who would permanently take office if she is found guilty.

Brazil's currency, bonds and stocks have rallied in recent weeks on the prospect of a Temer government, which would be perceived as being friendlier to investors.

The world's ninth-biggest economy is struggling with slumping commodity prices, a deep political crisis and the impact of a recession on track to be the nation's longest and harshest in over a century. (Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)