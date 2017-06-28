BRASILIA, June 28 Brazilian senator Renan
Calheiros on Wednesday announced he will no longer be the leader
of the ruling PMDB party in the upper chamber, signaling growing
chances of approval for a government-sponsored overhaul of the
labor code.
Calheiros, former Senate president until last year, has long
opposed President Michel Temer's labor bill saying the
government has no credibility to approve his agenda of economic
reforms. His decision exposes a rift with Temer, but suggests he
lacks support of a majority of fellow PMDB senators.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Marguerita Choy)