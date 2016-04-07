BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil's attorney general Jose
Eduardo Cardozo said on Thursday that President Dilma Rousseff's
government is absolutely confident it has the votes to block an
attempt to impeach her in the lower house of Congress.
Cardozo said in a conference call with foreign reporters
that the government's confidence is based on its conviction that
Rousseff committed no crime by delaying payments to state banks.
Her opponents are seeking to remove her from office alleging
that she hid overruns in the government budget to boost her
re-election prospects in 2014. A vote in the chamber is expected
in 10 days.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)