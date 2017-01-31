(Adds share performance in paragraph 6)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas
Gerais opposes the sale of the controlling stake it has in power
utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join
a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
According to the person, who requested anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the issue, mineral-rich Minas Gerais wants
part of the 92 billion reais ($29.44 billion) the federal
government owes it in the form of export-promotion tax
exemptions to be refunded if the state joins the debt program.
The sale of the state's 51 percent voting stake in Cemig, as
the utility is known, looks unfeasible at this point, because
the company is undergoing a drastic turnaround that involves the
sale of non-essential assets, the person added.
The federal government would only allow Minas Gerais to take
new private loans if the state guarantees that credit with
"solid assets," said a senior member of the economic team. The
official, who asked for anonymity to speak freely, said the
state has not requested help yet.
The utility's preferred shares gained the most in
almost three weeks on Tuesday, adding 6.9 percent to 9.14 reais,
on expectations that the federal government might convince Minas
Gerais to negotiate a sale. The stock is up 18.5 percent this
year.
The states' rescue program temporarily suspends debt
payments owed to the federal government in exchange for deep
spending cuts and the privatization of some state-run
enterprises.
"The state will not accept the privatization of Cemig as a
pre-condition to access the debt relief facility," said the
person who is familiar with the thinking the Minas Gerais
government. Cemig is Brazil's No. 3 power utility.
COURT
The government official said Minas Gerais will have to prove
in court that it is owed the tax program money. The finance
ministry did not have an immediate comment.
In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Cemig said it is
unaware that "any privatization process is under way."
Currently Minas Gerais owes 70 billion reais to the federal
government, which has spurred a surge in debt-servicing expenses
for the state amid tumbling tax revenues, the impact of Brazil's
harshest recession ever and falling global mineral and metal
prices between 2014 and early 2016.
With Minas Gerais under self-declared "financial calamity,"
Governor Fernando Pimentel has been at odds with other key
shareholders over ways to cut the company's 16.3 billion-real
debt.
Last month, his government brought about a reshuffle of
Cemig's top brass in order to accelerate the disposal of several
subsidiaries such as telecommunications and information
technology firms.
($1 = 3.1255 reais)
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Tatiana
Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia
Osterman)