BRASILIA Oct 10 Brazil's lower house of
Congress approved a landmark proposal to cap public spending in
a first-round vote on Monday, a major victory for President
Michel Temer's efforts to regain market confidence and pull the
economy out of its worst recession ever.
The core text of the constitutional amendment was approved
by 366 votes, well above the 308 or three-fifths needed for
passage. Eight requests filed by the opposition to change
amendment provisions will be voted later on Monday.
The amendment, which limits federal spending growth to the
rate of inflation for at least 10 years, still needs another
super-majority vote in the lower house and two in the Senate for
final approval.
