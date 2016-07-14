HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, July 14 The election of a new lower house speaker in Brazil's Congress showed growing harmony, which will be helpful for the government's agenda, interim President Michel Temer told reporters on Thursday.
Rodrigo Maia, a Temer ally from the right-leaning Democrats party, won the post in a late Wednesday vote, signaling he would help Temer move ahead with reforms to pull the economy out of what could be its worst recession in a century. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.