SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil's top public
prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to
open 83 new investigations into politicians named in plea
bargain testimony by executives of the Odebrecht engineering
conglomerate.
Janot also requested that the Supreme Court send 211 other
requests to lower courts, involving people without a right to
trial before the Supreme Court. Under Brazil's constitution
federal lawmakers and ministers can only be tried by the Supreme
Court.
A source told Reuters last week that Janot would seek
authorization from the Supreme Court to investigate senior
ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from
his PMDB party for corruption.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)