BRASILIA Nov 16 A Brazilian Congressional
ethics committee will investigate Swiss bank accounts allegedly
held by Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower house, the lawmaker
charged with reviewing the case said on Monday.
The probe could lead to the ouster of Cunha, the sole member
of Congress with constitutional authority to take up one of
several impeachment requests against unpopular President Dilma
Rousseff filed by her opponents.
Cunha is counting on the support of Rousseff's ruling
Workers' Party to control a majority of votes on the committee
and avoid losing his position and his seat.
