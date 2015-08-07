BRASILIA Aug 7 An impeachment process against
President Dilma Rousseff risks shaking the pillars of Brazil's
democracy, Eduardo Cunha, the speaker of the lower house of
Congress and one of Rousseff's main antagonists, said in an
opinion article published on Friday by newspaper Folha de S.
Paulo.
"I will never accept attempts to point me as the conspirator
behind the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff," Cunha wrote
in the op-ed. "I have been reiterating that impeachments are not
a resource for election losers, but a serious juridical tool to
be used in very specific situations."
Cunha, who broke ranks with Rousseff's government in late
July, also rebuffed accusations that he has been leading a
campaign in Congress to undermine Rousseff's austerity policy by
approving increases in public servant wages and watering down
bills to cut government spending.
"There is no such thing as a 'Cunha's House.' The Chamber of
Deputies is independent and driven by the majority of their
representatives through their votes."
Opposition leaders have called for early elections or
Rousseff's impeachment after she lost control of her political
base in Congress and saw her popularity plummet to record lows.
Cunha, as House speaker, is responsible for opening
impeachment proceedings. His PMDB party remains in Rousseff's
coalition and also controls the Vice-Presidency and the Senate.
Cunha is being investigated for allegedly taking bribes in a
corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)