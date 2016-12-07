BRASILIA Dec 7 The longest-serving member of Brazil's Supreme Court, Justice Celso de Mello, voted on Wednesday to overrule an injunction ordering the head of the Senate to step down following an embezzlement indictment.

De Mello said Calheiros should be allowed to stay in his position but must be removed from Brazil's presidential line of succession sue to his indictment. De Mello's view indicates that Calheiros could survive as head of the Senate, and ensure passage of key fiscal austerity measure next week. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)