BRASILIA, April 6 The rapporteur of a Congressional impeachment committee said on Wednesday there were grounds for impeaching Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly manipulating budget accounts in 2014 to boost her reelection prospects.

The 65-member lower house committee will vote on Congressman Jovair Arantes' report on Monday and submit the result to the full house for a final vote, expected by the end of next week. If two-thirds of the chamber approve the motion, Rousseff will be sent for trial in the Senate. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)