BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, facing impeachment by Congress, denounced a conspiracy to overthrow her on Tuesday, suggesting that her Vice President Michel Temer is one of the leaders of the plot.

"The conspirators have been unmasked," Rousseff said in a speech, in which she said an audio message released on Monday by Temer, who she did not mention by name, was evidence of the conspiracy. The message, spoken by Temer as if the impeachment had already happened, called for a government of national unity.

