BRASILIA Oct 6 A Congressional committee in
Brazil approved on Thursday a constitutional amendment that
would limit public spending to the rate of inflation for 20
years, handing President Michel Temer an initial victory in his
plan to plug a widening deficit.
The lower house committee voted 23-7 to pass the proposal,
which will be put to a vote in the full chamber early next week.
Its approval requires two votes in the plenary of the lower
house and two more in the Senate, needing a three-fifths
majority in each chamber.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcelino and Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)