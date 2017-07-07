America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
BRASILIA, July 7 Brazil must make progress on its reform agenda by approving proposed overhauls to the pension and tax systems, Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of the lower house of Congress, tweeted on Friday.
Maia is the first in the line of succession to President Michel Temer. The center-right leader may be suspended in coming weeks if the lower house authorizes the Supreme Court to open a corruption trial against him. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, JULY 8 AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - France's yearly business conference in Aix will gather CAC 40 executives, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, investors and economists, among others (to July 9). HAMBURG - G20 International Summit in Hamburg, Germany (Final Day). AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Bank o