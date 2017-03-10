US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Amazon-Whole Foods deal slams retailers
* Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
BRASILIA, March 10 Brazilian President Michel Temer acknowledged on Friday that his government will have to negotiate with Congress to obtain passage of a bill to overhaul Brazil's costly pension system because it will face objections from politicians.
"We will have to dialogue," he said in an interview with radio broadcaster CBN. His government is worried that there is not much room for concessions in a proposal that could fail to help reduce a ballooning budget deficit if it is watered down. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, June 16 Shares of U.S. and European supermarket chains and retailers tumbled on Friday after online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3242, or 75.52 U.S. cents * Loonie on track for 1.7 percent gain this week * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits narrowest since Feb. 24 TORONTO, June 16 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose, while the gap between Canadian and U.S. bond yields narrowed further after the Bank of Canada signaled this week that higher interest rates lie ahead. T