EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip as strong US jobs data strengthens dollar

(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 16 Asian currencies were lower on Friday as the U.S. dollar gained, boosted by strong jobs data which bolstered the case for a third rate hike in 2017 by the Federal Reserve. "The U.S dollar index is a lot firmer and if the majors are depreciating against the dollar then that typically means the Asian currencies are going to follow suit," said Tim Condon, head of Asia research at ING Financial Markets. The dollar in