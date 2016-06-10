BRASILIA, June 10 Brazil's suspended President
Dilma Rousseff is calling for a referendum on whether to hold
early elections if she survives removal from office in an
impeachment trial that is expected to conclude in August.
"We must consult the population to rebuild a constitutional
pact that was broken by the impeachment process," Rousseff said
in an interview aired on Thursday night by the government
television channel TV Brasil.
Under the Brazilian electoral timetable, presidential
elections are scheduled every four years, with the next due in
2018.
Rousseff's proposal for early elections, which are not
provided for by the Constitution, is seen by many political
analysts as a way out of Brazil's political crisis. Rousseff's
supporters have questioned the legitimacy of her suspension
during the Senate trial and replacement by Vice President Michel
Temer.
By offering to call new elections if she returns to the
presidential palace now occupied by Temer, Rousseff is seeking
to sway undecided senators and win a handful of votes she needs
to win the trial, the analysts said.
More than a quarter of Brazilians view Temer's government
negatively and a majority want new elections this year, a poll
showed this week. The survey also showed that nearly two-thirds
of Brazilians support Rousseff's impeachment.
Rousseff told a group of senators and political allies on
Thursday that she was open to the holding of a plebiscite for
the country to decide new elections, the Folha de S.Paulo
newspaper reported.
The leftist leader was suspended on May 12 when the Senate
voted 55-22 to put her on trial for allegedly breaking budget
laws. To block her conviction and definitive ouster she needs
five more votes to have 27, or one-third of the Senate.
A wave of scandals stemming from a corruption investigation
at state oil company Petrobras have buffeted Temer's
one-month-old government and weakened the resolve to remove
Rousseff of some senators who voted for the impeachment trial.
If Rousseff survives impeachment, she would be able to serve
out her term until 2018 though many analysts in Brasilia think
she would be too weak to govern and would have to call an early
vote.
Temer's camp has opposed the idea of early elections, which
would require a constitutional amendment by Congress.
Business leaders and investors have praised Temer for
picking a strong economic team led by former central bank
governor Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles to rescue Brazil
from a fiscal crisis and the worst recession since the 1930's.
But his popularity has been undermined by policy reversals
and allegations by prosecutors - based on recordings leaked to
the media - that members of his Cabinet and the leader of his
PMDB party sought to obstruct the investigation into the massive
graft scheme at Petrobras.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W
Simon)