By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 26 The president of Brazil's
Senate urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt an
investigation into the use of Senate police to protect senators
from a corruption probe, stoking tensions between the judiciary
and the legislative branch.
The row threatens to cast a shadow over Brazilian President
Michel Temer's efforts to push through legislative reforms to
restore fiscal discipline to Brazil's overdrawn budget accounts.
Senate President Renan Calheiros, who faces several
corruption investigations, filed an injunction requesting that
the Supreme Court respect boundaries between the different
branches of government and stop an operation that "invaded" the
jurisdiction of the Senate.
The injunction requests the suspension of the police
operation and the immediate return of the equipment seized from
Senate police that was used to sweep the homes of senators to
see if they were bugged, according to a copy provided by
Calheiros' office.
The dispute erupted last Friday when federal police
arrested the head of the Senate police force for
counter-intelligence efforts to protect senators implicated in a
sprawling graft scandal, mostly by sweeping their homes for
bugs.
Calheiros then blasted the lower court judge who issued the
arrest warrant. In an apparent response, Supreme Court Chief
Justice Carmen Lucia Rocha rebuffed the senator, declaring that
any attack on a judge was an attack on her.
Calheiros has also criticized Temer's justice minister, who
is responsible for law enforcement and the federal police, for
allowing the operation that seized counter-espionage equipment
from Senate police offices.
Senate policemen detained in the operation told
investigators they were ordered to sweep the homes of three
senators and a former president of Brazil, who are under
investigation in the sprawling graft scandal centered on
state-controlled oil company Petrobras.
The Temer administration is worried that the dispute will
spill over onto the Senate floor and upset the passage of the
spending ceiling that cleared the lower house by a comfortable
margin on Tuesday..
The constitutional amendment limits federal spending to the
rate of inflation for up to 20 years, a measure to plug Brazil's
widening budget deficits that have fueled inflation, expanded
the public debt and cost the country its prized investment grade
credit rating.
Temer attempted to calm tensions by inviting the heads of
both chambers of Congress and Chief Justice Rocha to a meeting
on Wednesday, but she refused to attend.
Calheiros said he would not let the dispute delay two rounds
of voting on the spending cap set for Nov. 29 and Dec. 13.
"The voting dates will be maintained. I will not give in to
any pressure to change the timetable of such an important
measure for Brazil due to difficult political circumstances," he
told reporters.
Calheiros has been accused of receiving bribes by defendants
in the Petrobras investigation. He denies any wrongdoing.
He is also being investigated for having a private company
pay child support for a daughter he had out of wedlock with a
journalist, a scandal that forced him to resign as head of the
Senate in 2007 and is now being taken up by the Supreme court.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft)