BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil's ruling party urged
senators on Tuesday to back a constitutional amendment that caps
federal spending for 20 years and reject an opposition request
that it be put to a national referendum, which would delay its
approval until next year.
The flagship measure in President Michel Temer's effort to
restore Brazil's fiscal discipline cleared the lower house of
Congress last week and the government is confident it can win
Senate approval by mid-December.
But leftist senators are demanding more debate on the
austerity measure and have included a clause providing for a
referendum before it can be put into effect. Any changes to the
proposal would require approval in the lower chamber, making it
all but impossible to pass this year.
Senator Eunicio Oliveira, Senate leader for Temer's
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, said Brazil was running out
of time to put its books in order and urged that the legislation
be approved without changes.
"I am all for debate, but we must stick to the calendar,"
Oliveira told reporters after reading the proposal to the
standing committee on the constitution and justice, which will
vote on the measure on Nov. 9.
Two rounds of voting in the full Senate are scheduled for
Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. The government enjoys a majority and
expects to repeat its victory in the lower house, where the cap
passed by a comfortable 359-116 margin.
Oliveira told Reuters that the opposition, led by the
recently ousted Workers Party, were adopting delaying tactics.
"They know they can't win so they are trying to delay," he said.
Workers Party Senator Gleisi Hoffmann, who proposed the
national referendum on Monday, accused the government of
stifling debate and rushing the legislation through because it
does not want to discuss unpopular spending cuts.
The constitutional amendment would limit the growth of
public spending each year for two decades to the rate of
inflation of the previous 12 months, though it can be revised
after 10 years. To make it more palatable to Brazilians, cuts to
spending on education and health were put off until 2018.
The measure is aimed at plugging a budget deficit that
ballooned to more than 10 percent of gross domestic product last
year, costing Brazil its investment grade credit rating.
