(Adds comments by Temer, political context)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Nov 27 President Michel Temer said on
Sunday that he and leaders of Brazil's Congress will not allow
an amnesty for election slush funds sought by some lawmakers to
avoid prosecution for receiving graft money.
Temer called a news conference to staunch a deepening crisis
over new corruption allegations against members of his
government that are causing new political uncertainty that is
delaying economic recovery from a severe recession.
"We agreed there will no consideration of an amnesty for
slush funds or any other electoral crime," he said, flanked by
the leaders of the Senate and lower chamber of Congress.
Brazil's political establishment is under fire for trying to
shield itself from the sprawling corruption investigation
surrounding state-controlled oil company Petrobras that
threatens to implicate more than 100 politicians for taking
kickbacks.
Temer, who replaced impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff earlier
this year vowing to clean up government, lost a fourth Cabinet
minister to corruption allegations on Friday.
Lawmakers drawing up anti-corruption legislation have
discussed proposals for an amnesty for past election crimes
involving illegal funding that came form graft money.
Temer said he would veto any such move.
He acknowledged, however, that his government is worried
about the expected fallout from a massive leniency and plea
bargain deal being signed with federal prosecutors by Brazil's
largest engineering consortium Odebrecht.
Dozens of the company's executives are expected to make plea
statements on who they paid bribes to, which could implicate as
many as 200 politicians in Congress, many from Temer's governing
coalition, including members of his Cabinet.
Temer called on the Congress to focus on passing fiscal
belt-tightening measures he has proposed to cut spending and
reduce a widening budget deficit so that the country can return
to growth and emerge from its worst recession since the 1930s.
"We are fighting the recession step by step and we are now
starting to foster growth," he said.
His government is looking for a reduction in interest rates
to spur economic activity, but a recovery will not come until
the second half of next year, Temer said.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)