BRASILIA Feb 6 Brazil's President Michel Temer
has picked Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes as his nominee to
the Supreme Court, a government source said on Monday, in a move
that would place a close ally on the tribunal as it rules on a
major graft scandal.
A photo taken by Reuters had earlier shown Moraes confirming
his nomination in a cellphone text conversation. Moraes, whose
appointment needs to be ratified by the Senate, would replace
justice Teori Zavascki, who was killed in a plane cash on Jan.
20.
The 11-member court is expected to decide the fate of scores
of senior politicians, including some of Temer's closest aides,
who are under investigation for alleged involvement in the Latin
American country's biggest-ever corruption case.
(Reporting by Adriano Machado and Alonso Soto; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)