By Anthony Boadle and Marcela Ayres
| BRASILIA, April 17
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's lower house of
Congress will decide on Sunday whether to recommend impeaching
President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating budgetary
accounts, in a vote that could hasten the end of 13 years of
leftist Workers Party rule.
The political crisis, which comes amid Brazil's worst
recession since the 1930s, has deeply divided the South American
country and sparked an acrimonious fight between Rousseff and
her Vice President Michel Temer, who would take over if she is
dismissed.
In a frenzied round of last minute deal-making on Saturday,
Rousseff appeared to have clawed back the votes of some wavering
lawmakers but still appeared to lack the one-third of votes
needed in the 513-seat lower house to avoid being sent for trial
in the Senate.
Rousseff's charismatic predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, led the deal-making to keep her in office and drafted in
governors from several states to pressure legislators on
Saturday, swinging the momentum back in Rousseff's favour.
"The governors' participation is proving decisive," said
Paulo Teixeira, one of the Workers' Party's leaders in the lower
house.
Thousands of police were due to deploy in the capital
Brasilia on Sunday, and in the mega-cities of Sao Paulo and Rio
de Janeiro, where hundreds of thousands of pro- and
anti-impeachment demonstrators were expected to take to the
streets.
A 2-metre (6.5-foot) high wall outside Congress, stretching
for more than 1 km (0.6 of a mile) on the grassy esplanade
between rows of ministries, showed the stark political divide in
what remains one of the world's most unequal societies.
Polls suggest that more than 60 percent of Brazil's 200
million people support impeaching Rousseff, whose inner circle
has been tainted by a vast corruption scandal at state oil
company Petrobras.
The Workers Party, however, can still rely on strong support
among millions of working class Brazilians, who credit its
welfare programmes with pulling their families out of poverty
during the last decade.
PARALYSED GOVERNMENT
The impeachment crisis has paralysed activity in Brasilia,
just four months before the country is due to host the Olympics
in Rio de Janeiro, and as it seeks to battle an epidemic of the
Zika virus, which has been linked to birth defects in newborns.
While Rousseff herself has not been personally charged with
corruption, many of the lawmakers who will decide her fate on
Sunday have.
Congresso em Foco, a prominent watchdog group in Brasilia,
says more than 300 of the legislators who will vote on Sunday -
well over half the chamber - are under investigation for
corruption, fraud or electoral crimes.
If Rousseff loses Sunday's vote, the Senate must decide
whether there are legal grounds to hear the case against her, a
decision expected in early May.
Should it agree to do so, Rousseff would be suspended from
office and Temer would automatically take over.
Financial markets in Brazil have rallied strongly in recent
weeks on hopes that Rousseff's dismissal would usher in a more
business-friendly Temer administration. Sources close to the
vice president told Reuters on Friday he was considering a
senior executive at Goldman Sachs in Brazil for a top economic
post.
Whoever governs the country in the coming months, however,
will inherit a toxic political environment, a deeply divided
Congress, rising unemployment and an expected contraction of
four percent this year in the world's ninth largest economy.
