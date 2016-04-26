BRASILIA, April 26 Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer will replace the leadership of the central bank and state-run lenders if he takes over the presidency, one of his economic advisers told Reuters.

Wellington Moreira Franco, a Temer confidant and architect of his economic plan, said the leadership changes will be done carefully alongside the next finance minister, who has not yet been picked.

"The changes will be made, but they will be carefully studied," Franco said. "The finance minister will have a lot of influence in picking the chief and directors of the central bank and state-run banks."

Temer, 75, is poised to take over the presidency in mid-May if, as expected, the Senate suspends President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly breaking budget laws. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)