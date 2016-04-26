BRASILIA, April 26 Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles would be his choice to be finance minister if he were to take over the presidency.

In an interview with Brazilian daily O Globo, Temer said he was "impressed" with Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely respected on Wall Street.

"I have to confess that if I had to assume the presidency today, my pick for finance minister would be him (Meirelles). But none of us know what can happen tomorrow," Temer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Temer, 75, would take over the presidency in mid-May if, as expected, Brazil's Senate places President Dilma Rousseff on trial for allegedly breaking budget laws. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao)