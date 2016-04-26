BRASILIA, April 26 Brazilian Vice President
Michel Temer said on Tuesday that former central bank chief
Henrique Meirelles would be his choice to be finance minister if
he were to take over the presidency.
In an interview with Brazilian daily O Globo, Temer said he
was "impressed" with Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely
respected on Wall Street.
"I have to confess that if I had to assume the presidency
today, my pick for finance minister would be him (Meirelles).
But none of us know what can happen tomorrow," Temer was quoted
as saying by the newspaper.
Temer, 75, would take over the presidency in mid-May if, as
expected, Brazil's Senate places President Dilma Rousseff on
trial for allegedly breaking budget laws.
