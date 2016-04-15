BRASILIA, April 15 Brazil's lower house on Friday opened a three-day debate on whether to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating budget accounts, after the government lost a last-ditch appeal before the Supreme Court to halt the process.

Congressmen in favour of her impeachment chanted "Dilma Out" at the opening of the debate, which is due to conclude with a vote on Sunday evening. Having lost the support of several allied parties in recent weeks, Rousseff is widely expected to lose Sunday's ballot, at which point the process will pass to the Senate.

