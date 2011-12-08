* Trade minister faces allegations over consulting profits
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Dec 8 Brazil's trade and industry
minister faced pressure on Thursday to explain his personal
wealth, becoming the latest and one of the most high-profile
members of President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet to be targeted by
the media over alleged ethics breaches.
Six members of Rousseff's cabinet have quit over corruption
allegations since she took office in January - the latest was
her labor minister who stepped down on Sunday.
Her approval ratings have so far remained buoyant, however,
as she benefits from a perception that she is being tough on
graft and has dealt firmly with errant ministers, who have
mostly been members of other parties in her unruly coalition.
Others have been holdovers from the administration of
Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
A serious scandal involving Trade and Industry Minister
Fernando Pimentel, a member of the president's own Workers'
Party, could be far more damaging for Rousseff.
A close confidant and long-time personal friend of
Rousseff, Pimentel is the most influential minister to face an
ethics storm since her chief of staff Antonio Palocci was
forced out of his post in June.
Unlike some of the recent casualties in less important
ministries, Pimentel is a crucial player in Rousseff's economic
team, which is scrambling to revive growth that stalled in the
third quarter as Brazil felt the effects of Europe's debt
crisis.
"This is the ultimate test of Rousseff's house cleaning,"
said David Fleischer, a political science professor at the
University of Brasilia.
"The others have been from other parties and holdovers from
Lula, but Pimentel is her own pick. This is a different game
and it could be a big blow for her if Pimentel leaves."
Leading newspapers have reported that Pimentel earned more
than $1.1 million in consultancy fees over two years after he
stepped down as mayor of the city of Belo Horizonte and before
joining Rousseff's government in January. Pimentel has denied
any wrongdoing but acknowledged that Rousseff has asked him for
explanations.
Newspaper O Globo reported that his consulting firm, P-21
Consultoria, was linked to a current aide to the Belo Horizonte
mayor. Other newspapers have reported that his firm worked with
a construction company that later was awarded a contract with
the Belo Horizonte municipality.
ECHOES OF PALOCCI
The accusations echo those against Palocci, whose net worth
jumped 20-fold when he consulted for companies while
simultaneously serving in Congress from 2006 to 2010.
Unlike Palocci, however, Pimentel did not hold public
office while running his consultancy - a difference that
government sources said had given Rousseff confidence that her
trade minister would not have to quit.
One source close to Rousseff told Reuters that Pimentel had
shown documents that proved he was not guilty of trafficking
political influence through his former business.
Many of the scandals this year have started with a similar
pattern - initial denials by ministers followed by a steady
drip of fresh allegations in the media that prompted Rousseff
to withdraw her support.
While her approval ratings have not been hurt, the scandals
since June have been a near constant distraction for the
government and an irritant in Rousseff's relations with
Congress as she tries to win approval for economic reforms.
The opposition PSDB party called on Wednesday for the
public prosecutors' office to open an investigation into
Pimentel's business dealings. Rousseff's ruling coalition used
its clout on Wednesday to vote down a call to summon Pimentel
to explain his consultancy's activities at a congressional
commission.
Pimentel is a respected political operator who oversees
Brazil's trade policy at a time when the South American country
is trying to shield itself from the global downturn and a flood
of cheap imports from China. He has deep personal ties with
Rousseff, forged as teenagers when they were both involved in
the armed resistance to Brazil's dictatorship.
