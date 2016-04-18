UPDATE 1-Norway's giant wealth fund demands company tax transparency
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Sunday to back the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws.
Rousseff's opponents reached the 342-vote mark needed to send her impeachment to the Senate for trial, a major step towards potentially ending 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in the divided nation.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday after the United States launched cruise missiles against an airbase in Syria, sparking buying of low-risk assets such as bonds.
VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its lenders have achieved results in talks on reforms necessary to unlock new loans but there will be no final deal on Friday, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.