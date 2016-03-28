BRASILIA, March 28 The Brazilian Bar Association
(OAB) filed a new request on Monday for the impeachment of
President Dilma Rousseff for obstructing justice and granting
international soccer body FIFA tax-exempt status during the 2014
World Cup.
Rousseff supporters tried to physically block the entry of
the impeachment request in the lower house of Congress, shouting
the left-wing slogan "Não passaram!" (They shall not pass) and
pushing and shoving opponents of the embattled president.
Rousseff already faces an impeachment process over the
alleged manipulation of government accounts that opposition
parties maintain helped her win narrow re-election in 2014 by
allowing her to boost public spending.
The most serious impeachable offense in the new request is
the alleged interference by the president in investigations into
the massive Petrobras corruption scandal. It is based on plea
bargain testimony by Senator Delcidio Amaral, a key legislative
ally for Rousseff before he was arrested in November.
The OAB, which represents 1 million lawyers, added a
complaint that is shared by many Brazilians, that the Rousseff
government hurt Brazil's interests by granting FIFA a generous
blanket tax exemption when it held the World Cup in Brazil.
The World Cup generated revenues of $4.8 billion for FIFA,
against expenses of $2.2 billion, according to the soccer body's
website.
The new impeachment petition will join a dozen others waiting
for consideration by the speaker of the house Eduardo Cunha, a
fierce critic of Rousseff who himself is facing corruption
charges related to the Petrobras case for allegedly receiving
millions in bribes.
Cunha can accept a second bid to impeach the president if
the current case is defeated.
Rousseff is struggling to save her presidency in the midst
of the worst economic recession in a generation and the widening
graft investigation that started at state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro.
The lower house of Congress is expected to vote in mid-April
on the first impeachment request. If Rousseff fails to block it
with the votes of one third of the 513-member chamber, she could
be suspended while the Senate holds an impeachment trial to
decide whether to remove her from office.
The odds that the country's first woman president will be
impeached could rise sharply on Tuesday when her largest
coalition partner, the PMDB party, is expected to break with her
government.
