G overnment cutbacks to Brazil's pioneering social housing
program, which has provided homes for several million people,
will undermine property rights and increase inequality in South
America's largest economy, analysts warn.
Hailed by the United Nations as a "success" in reducing
Brazil's housing shortage, the multi-billion dollar "Minha Casa,
Minha Vida" (My House, My Life) program has become a target for
spending cuts as the country's interim government grapples with
a budget deficit and recession.
More than 4.2 million new houses are under contract to be
built as part of the program, according to government figures.
However, analysts fear that cuts worth tens of millions of
reais will disrupt construction.
"Six million Brazilian families are homeless or living in
precarious housing," said Maria Luisa Mendonca, a University of
Rio de Janeiro professor, who studies land conflicts.
"For them, these cuts matter a lot," she told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The Ministry of Cities announced last month spending on the
program would be reduced by 1.5 percent without providing a time
frame for the cuts, without specifying how much this would mean.
Under the former government of President Dilma Rousseff, who
was suspended from office last month for allegedly breaking
budget laws, spending on the program was expected to be $210.6
billion reais ($67 billion) over the next three years, according
to data released in March.
"We are at a moment of transition," the cities minister,
Bruno Araujo, said in a statement.
"We are being cautious, assessing what promises we can
keep," he said in May, pledging to continue the program "to the
extent that the economy allows".
The Ministry of Cities did not respond to phone calls or
emails requesting an interview.
ASSESSING PROMISES
Data of how much has been spent on the initiative since its
creation in 2009 is unavailable but government data shows more
than 2.6 million low cost homes have been built.
The program has been criticized for corruption, inefficiency
and poor construction, said Maureen Donaghy, a public policy
professor at Rutgers University in the United States, who
studies housing markets.
But due to its scale, the initiative actually made a "dent
in the number of people needing secure housing", Donaghy told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"That has to be recognized."
For Michel Braga, whose old house in a slum was washed away
during a landslide, the program provided a rare chance to obtain
an official property title.
Most residents of Brazil's informal settlements, or favelas,
a key source of housing for the working poor, do not have formal
deeds certifying that they own their ramshackle properties.
"It's much better here than it was in the favela," Braga, a
car wash attendant, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
His new apartment in a gated complex of beige concrete
buildings on clean streets stands in stark contrast to the
unplanned red-brick favela perched on the adjacent hillside.
Braga said he was "first on the list for one of these new
apartments", because his old home had been destroyed by a
natural disaster.
SECURE HOMES
Those on a low income normally apply for a subsidized home,
put their name on a waiting list and are then selected through a
lottery system.
Like other residents of the apartment complex, Braga pays
modest condominium fees of about 119 Brazilian reais ($35) a
month for maintenance.
Mortgage costs under the scheme vary depending on a person's
income and are paid to a government-backed bank.
In Braga's case, his monthly mortgage payments are less than
maintenance costs.
Saimon Lima, a 34-year-old computer programmer, waited two
years after putting his name on the official list before getting
an apartment through the initiative.
He hopes the government will continue building subsidized
homes as millions of other Brazilians lack secure accommodation.
"There is danger in nearby communities," Lima told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation as security guards stood nearby. "But
in here it's safe."
Along with concerns over poor construction quality,
opponents of the program say Brazil's government needs to save
money during the recession.
The free market, not government money, should determine how
homes are built, critics say.
Residents of the subsidized properties cannot sub-let the
homes or use them to run other businesses.
But they can sell the apartments once they have paid off
their mortgages, residents said.
HOUSING LADDER
"If not for the government, I wouldn't have this," said
retired construction worker Jose Amaro pointing to his
two-bedroom apartment with barred windows.
"Now, I have a deed of ownership," 71-year-old Amaro told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
More than 20 percent of Rio de Janeiro's 6.5 million
residents live in favelas, with most lacking formal property
deeds - a trend seen across Brazil's major cities.
The "My House, My Life" program has been a step in the right
direction for getting the poor onto the housing ladder, said
Denise Morando, a professor of architecture at the Federal
University of Minas Gerais.
"The program represented a major break from previous
practices by bringing the issue of social housing to the center
of the government agenda," Morando said.
Cutting spending now would not be wise even with government
finances stretched to their limit as the housing deficit is
worsening in five of Brazil's nine largest cities, Morando said.
