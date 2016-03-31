BRASILIA, March 31 A majority of Brazil's
Supreme Court members voted on Thursday to uphold an injunction
that moved a corruption investigation of former president Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva from to the Supreme Court from a lower
court.
The top court decision overruled a decision by federal judge
Sergio Moro to make public a wiretap recording of a conversation
between Lula and President Dilma Rousseff regarding his
appointment to her Cabinet as her chief of staff.
The Supreme Court is expected to discuss next week the
suspension of Lula's appointment by one of its justices on the
basis that it was a move to shield him from prosecution. The
court must also decide if the wiretap can be valid evidence.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)