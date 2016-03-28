SAO PAULO, March 28 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for tax breaks and other measures to get the national economy growing again during a news conference on Monday.

Lula said he wanted to be an economic advisor to his political heir, President Dilma Rousseff, adding that the strength of Brazil's domestic market would revive the economy from its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)