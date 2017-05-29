BRIEF-S&P downgrades Province of Saskatchewan to 'AA' from 'AA+'
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
SAO PAULO May 29 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday he believe scandal-hit President Michel Temer will survive a corruption investigation and serve out his full term.
Meirelles told journalists at an event hosted by Exame magazine in Sao Paulo that he is not even considering becoming the caretaker president should Temer be ousted, despite the minister's name being floated as a possible fill-in.
If Temer is forced from office, Brazil's congress will choose a president to finish his term, which runs through the end of 2018. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.