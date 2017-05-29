SAO PAULO May 29 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday he believe scandal-hit President Michel Temer will survive a corruption investigation and serve out his full term.

Meirelles told journalists at an event hosted by Exame magazine in Sao Paulo that he is not even considering becoming the caretaker president should Temer be ousted, despite the minister's name being floated as a possible fill-in.

If Temer is forced from office, Brazil's congress will choose a president to finish his term, which runs through the end of 2018. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Editing by Sandra Maler)