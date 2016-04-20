SAO PAULO, April 20 Brazilian Mines and Energy
Minister Eduardo Braga said on Wednesday he is leaving the post
to retake his seat in the Senate as the upper chamber of
Congress prepares to vote on the impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff next month.
Braga, who is from the PMDB major opposition party, said
however that he will take a break for medical tests and might
not be present when the vote takes place. He declined to say if
he is in favor or against the removal of Rousseff on charges of
breaking budget laws.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)