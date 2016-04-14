By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, April 14 President Dilma Rousseff's
fate in an impeachment vote in Brazil's Congress on Sunday is
being decided in deals struck at lunch tables and behind the
mirrored windows of luxury hotels in Brasilia, where the tide
has turned decisively against her.
Rousseff's survival hinges on winning over a dwindling
number of undecided lawmakers who are also being courted by the
man poised to take over if she is ousted, Vice President Michel
Temer.
Frenzied horse trading by both camps is taking place not
only in their offices and official residences but inside
congressional cafes and corridors, and in the glossy eateries of
the futuristic capital.
At the luxurious Royal Tulip hotel - a marble-floored red
crescent on the outskirts of Brasilia that is home-from-home for
Brazil's political elite - former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva has set up camp with the aim of saving Rousseff, his
protege and successor.
Rousseff faces impeachment on charges of breaking budget
laws to support her re-election in 2014, and her position has
been weakened by a deep recession and a massive corruption
scandal centered on state oil company Petrobras.
A former Marxist guerilla and now Brazil's first female
leader, Rousseff denies any wrongdoing and has branded the
process a "coup" to strip power from her leftist Workers' Party,
which has won four straight presidential elections.
The situation remains fluid, legislators said, but there is
a growing sense that even Lula's storied negotiating skills -
which helped him rise from a union leader to Brazil's first
working class president - cannot secure the one-third of votes
in the lower house of Congress needed to save Rousseff.
"Lula is a superb negotiator but it's too late," said a
senior senator from the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
(PMDB) led by Temer. "These smaller parties ... want to be on
the winning side."
The biggest force in Congress, the PMDB broke with the
unpopular Rousseff last month after spending a decade in the
ruling coalition. It has been followed in recent days by a
series of smaller parties that have thrown their weight behind
impeaching her.
If the lower house votes on Sunday to send Rousseff for
impeachment in the Senate, the upper house could agree as early
as May to hold the trial. At that point, Rousseff would be
suspended for up to six months and Temer would take over. She
has branded him a traitor.
Aides to Rousseff insist Lula could yet save her, despite
corruption charges hanging over him. A hero to many poor
Brazilians thanks to anti-poverty programs launched by his
government, Lula would be the front-runner for the 2018
presidential election should he choose to run, polls say.
"People trust him and we are betting on that to win on
Sunday," said one aide on condition of anonymity, as he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
Another Rousseff confidant said Lula has been tasked with
leading negotiations over senior government jobs and ministries
in a new coalition. "It's a tough negotiation because Temer's
group is negotiating in parallel with the same people," he said.
With poppy Bossa Nova echoing amid the curved walls of its
jasmine-scented lobby, the Royal Tulip hotel seems an unlikely
setting for Brazil's bitter political warfare.
Yet insiders say it is here that Lula is waging his campaign
to convince PMDB lawmakers to defy Temer and vote against
impeaching Rousseff.
CARROTS AND STICKS
The government's principal weapon is the ability to offer up
positions in ministries with enormous budgets to lawmakers in
exchange for their loyalty, along with ramped up pork barrel
spending for their pet projects.
But those enticements only work if lawmakers have faith that
Rousseff will actually survive, and they increasingly do not.
Temer and the ardent pro-impeachment factions have growing
momentum among lawmakers ahead of Sunday's vote, making it
easier for them to convince lawmakers that siding with Rousseff
is pointless if she will soon no longer be the president.
"What can Lula offer? Any promises have a short time span,"
said a senior PMDB official close to Temer and involved in the
negotiations. "Politicians have a big sense of survival. We can
offer them governability."
The shift in Congress toward impeachment allows Temer's camp
to simply offer up the same rewards of government jobs and pork
spending to legislators who vote against Rousseff.
It has also happened just as polls show the public's
appetite for impeachment has slightly diminished.
The Datafolha polling group's latest survey taken on April
7-8 showed that 61 percent of Brazilians favor impeachment -
down from 68 percent three weeks earlier.
As part of the negotiations, Ricardo Barros, a lawmaker with
the Progressive Party (PP), was recently floated as top
candidate to take over as Rousseff's next health minister, the
ministry with the largest budget.
But the PP broke away from the Rousseff coalition on Tuesday
and Barros told Reuters he would vote now for her impeachment.
Denouncing "this delivery of government jobs" in return for
votes, Barros said that what should matter is whether or not
lawmakers think Rousseff committed an impeachable offense.
Whoever is in Brasilia's modernist Planalto presidential
palace in the wake of the impeachment process will have accrued
a large number of political debts. That means a future
government will have to share power and policy-making more
widely -- something the Workers' Party has been criticized for
failing to do during 13 years in power.
For Jose Cardoso, 70, a retiree who lives in Brasilia's blue
collar commuter suburb of Taguatinga, the round of frenzied
political negotiations is another disappointment
"These negotiations are just another means of putting money
in the pockets of the politicians," he said. "I don't believe in
politicians but something has to change. They cannot stay like
they are. I think she needs to leave the presidency."
