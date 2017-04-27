SAO PAULO, April 27 Eunicio Oliveira, the
president of Brazil's Senate and a leading member of President
Michel Temer's party, has suffered a mild ischemic stroke, the
online edition of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on
Thursday.
Oliveira, who was elected head of the Senate in February, is
being treated at the intensive care unit of an unspecified
hospital in the capital Brasilia, Estado said.
A spokesman for Oliveira could not immediately be reached.
Oliveira is a key Temer lieutenant in the drive to pass a
series of key pension and labor code reforms aimed cutting a
swelling budget deficit and reviving investor confidence in
Brazil's ailing economy.
Oliveira was present during the passage of the draft labor
reform bill, which the lower house passed late on Wednesday, the
newspaper said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Richard Lough)