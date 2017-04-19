UPDATE 2-South Africa's Gigaba to cut budget as recession bites
* Govt lacks "political capital" to add taxes -analyst (Adds Gigaba, analyst quotes, details)
BRASILIA, April 19 Brazilian lawmakers have agreed to set for May 2 the initial vote at a special lower house commission on the government's controversial pension reform, the head of the commission Carlos Marun said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brasilia newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Govt lacks "political capital" to add taxes -analyst (Adds Gigaba, analyst quotes, details)
* Dollar rebound, profit-taking, politics weaken currencies * Romanian leu at 4-yr low amid fresh political uncertainty * Markets shrug off Czech PM giving up party leadership (Adds currency sell-off against dollar, fresh dealer and analyst quotes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 15 Central European currencies eased on Thursday due to selling against the dollar after hawkish comments from the Fed, profit-taking and political turbulence in Bucharest and Prague.
OTTAWA, June 15 Resales of Canadian homes dropped 6.2 percent in May from April, with Toronto sales plunging 25.3 percent, as new housing policy changes side-swiped demand and new listings rose again, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.