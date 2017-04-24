BRASILIA, April 24 The revised draft of Brazil's pension reform bill looks more likely to be approved by lawmakers now that a series of issues to streamline retirement benefits have been addressed and reworked, a senior Cabinet minister said on Monday.

Political parties supporting President Michel Temer's congressional support base have found the new pension reform bill draft "very reasonable," which increases the likelihood it will be passed, said Antonio Imbassahy, the government undersecretary for government at the presidency, at a news conference in Brasilia. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Sandra Maler)