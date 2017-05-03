BRASILIA May 3 Brazil's pension reform proposal
should clear a congressional committee on Wednesday with support
of nearly two-thirds of its 37 members, Arthur Maia, the
lawmaker in charge of drafting the bill, said in a radio
interview.
"We will have at least 22 votes and could get 24 votes,"
Maia told Brazilian news radio network CBN. His remarks
confirmed comments to Reuters by sources in the presidential
palace on Tuesday, who said the government could count on around
23 votes.
The margin of approval for the measure in the commission -
which was never in doubt - suggests the government is still
scrambling to get the two-thirds votes needed to pass the
measure on the floor of the Chamber of Deputies. Maia told CBN
that a floor vote, expected next week, would be delayed as many
lawmakers still need more information to support the changes.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)