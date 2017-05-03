CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
Brasilia May 3 The head of the committee in Brazil's lower house of Congress that is examining a landmark pension reform proposal said he is confident the measure would easily pass the committee on Wednesday.
Deputy Carlos Marun told reporters he thinks at least 22 of the 37 members of the committee will approve the measure - three more than necessary - and that it would be taken up by the full house in the second half of this month.
The unpopular constitutional amendment would make Brazilians work longer and reduce some pension benefits to plug a widening budget deficit at the root of the country's worst recession ever. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
June 14 U.S. paper maker Appvion Inc said on Wednesday it hired investment bank Guggenheim Partners LLC to help address its $440 million debt load amid slumping sales after many consumers turned to electronic communications.