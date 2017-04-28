BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp enters into a $1 billion credit agreement
* Duke Energy Corp - entered into a $1 billion credit agreement
BRASILIA, April 28 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that a nationwide general strike had no significant impact on its oil output.
Unions across Brazil halted public transportation and blocked highways in major cities to protest President Michel Temer's pro-market measures to relax labor laws and cut pension benefits. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.