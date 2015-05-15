BRASILIA May 15 For the last 20 years, Brazil's
largest political party has not once fielded a presidential
candidate, instead content to partner with the eventual winner
to retain a share of power.
No longer, it appears.
The Brazil Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), which for many
Brazilians epitomizes a self-serving political class living off
pork barrel, is now pushing its own legislative agenda as it
gears up to make a run for the presidency in 2018.
PMDB sources told Reuters it is reviewing its policy program
and preparing to abandon its 12-year-old alliance with President
Dilma Rousseff's left-wing Workers' Party (PT) for the next
election.
An umbrella party that was tolerated during the 1964-1985
military dictatorship, the PMDB has no defined ideology but is
broadly more pro-business and socially conservative than the PT.
It is an amorphous agglomeration of regional bosses who
often represent contradictory interests and seldom have united
behind their own presidential candidate. Instead, they have
allied themselves with whoever is in power, be it the PT or the
centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), which ruled
Brazil between 1995 and 2002.
Still, the PMDB has great power in Brazil today.
It controls both houses of Congress and the vice presidency,
with the power to push through or block legislation.
It has several cabinet members in Rousseff's government,
including key ministries such as agriculture and energy, and its
support has been pivotal for the passage of unpopular austerity
measures Brazil has had to adopt to put its finances in order.
PMDB officials say it has hired economists to update its
program and overhauled its communications strategy to appeal to
younger voters on social media.
"We are paving the way for victory in 2018. We cannot miss
the opportunity to make the 50-year dream of our party come
true: to elect the country's president," Wellington Moreira
Franco, the main architect of the PMDB's renovation plan, told
regional party leaders last week to a loud round of applause.
Moreira Franco, a former minister in Rousseff's cabinet,
said the PT is in crisis after more than a decade in office,
buffeted by a stagnant economy and a massive corruption scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras.
"There is a big power vacuum today," he told Reuters.
FINDING A CANDIDATE
The PMDB will hold a convention in September to revamp its
platform before testing the waters in municipal elections in
2016.
It has a strong presence in small towns across much of
Brazil, a legacy of military rule when it was the only
opposition party that politicians were allowed to join. It is
now targeting the big cities, where angry voters have taken to
the streets to protest against corruption and bad public
services.
The PMDB is also looking for strong presidential candidates.
Only once has Brazil elected a president from its ranks, in
1985 when democracy was restored, but Tancredo Neves died before
taking office. His running mate José Sarney, a backer of the
military who switched to the PMDB, became its only president to
date.
The speaker of the lower chamber of Congress, Eduardo Cunha,
an evangelical Christian with a conservative agenda, has denied
interest in running in 2018.
But Cunha, who is dubbed Brazil's Frank Underwood by critics
who liken him to the unscrupulous protagonist in Netflix's
"House of Cards" series, appears to be in campaign mode. He has
been making weekly trips across Brazil to speak to local
politicians, with stops at hospitals to visit patients.
Another prospect is Rio's telegenic mayor Eduardo Paes, who
is counting on hosting a successful Olympic Games next year to
boost his profile, though the city's preparations are behind
schedule.
Aides to Vice President Michel Temer say he should not be
ruled out either, even though he will be 78 years old in 2018.
Temer is the party's president but lacks broad appeal.
The candidate could be decided in a national primary,
Moreira Franco said.
Cunha has drawn attention by putting the Chamber of Deputies
to work at a brisk pace. Controversial themes, such as
outsourcing labor and lowering the age at which juvenile
offenders can be tried as adults to 16 from 18, have raised his
profile among center-right voters.
The strategy has also diverted some attention from the
Petrobras scandal, in which Cunha and other PMDB leaders have
been implicated. Cunha denies any wrongdoing.
Power struggles could also dash the PMDB presidential dream.
A recent feud between Temer and the head of the Senate,
Renan Calheiros, over political appointments in federal agencies
highlighted the risk of conflicts arising as the race heats up.
Addressing the regional leaders meeting, Temer said the PMDB
has to emerge more united from next year's local elections for a
presidential bid to get off the ground.
The party is technologically out of date and does not even
know who its 2.5 million supporters are, Moreira Franco said.
None of its regional leaders are women, and most are veterans
out of touch with social media.
Even if the PMDB fields its own candidate, it could face a
strong challenge from the PSDB, the opposition party that almost
defeated Rousseff when she narrowly won re-election in October.
A weakened PT could also roll out its founder, the still popular
former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
As for its alliance with the PT, the PMDB's new leader in
the lower chamber, 28-year-old Leonardo Picciani said it was
time to reverse the roles.
"Our party aims to have its own candidate in 2018," he told
Reuters. "If the Workers' Party wants to join us with a
vice-presidential running mate, they're welcome."
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)