By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 12 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's main coalition partner served notice on Saturday that
it could break from her embattled Workers' Party government in
30 days and join opposition efforts to unseat the leftist
leader.
At a rowdy convention of the fractious Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB), leaders quashed a motion by irate
delegates who wanted to quit Rousseff's government immediately,
before it goes down in a political storm over corruption and
economic recession.
Instead, Brazil's largest party agreed to put off that
decision for 30 days and leave it to the party executive
committee, ensuring unity behind its leader, Michel Temer, who
is Rousseff's vice president.
Party insiders said this gives the PMDB time to gauge the
level of support in the country for the impeachment of Rousseff
sought by opposition parties in Congress, which could put Temer
in the presidential seat. Rousseff's opponents have called
nationwide demonstrations against her on Sunday.
While the PMDB has six ministers in Rousseff's cabinet, the
convention banned members from accepting new posts until the
party decides to leave the government or not in one month.
The widening corruption probe surrounding state-run oil
company Petrobras has turned many PMDB lawmakers
against Rousseff, threatening to split her coalition and
increasing chances of her impeachment in Congress this year.
Plea bargain testimony by defendants in the bribery and
political kickback scandal have led prosecutors closer to
Rousseff's inner circle, including Workers' Party founder and
former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is being
investigated for allegedly benefiting from graft money.
The anti-Rousseff faction of the PMDB rallied the convention
with chants of "Out with Dilma" and "Out with the Workers'
Party" and "Temer for president."
"This was the PMDB's most anti-Workers' Party convention in
12 years. Not a single leader spoke in favor of the government,
even the ministers in the cabinet remained silent," said
Darcisio Perondi, a lawmaker from Rio Grande do Sul state.
The PMDB reconfirmed Temer as its leader by 96 percent of
the votes cast, a sign of unity in a party that is touting
itself as the best option to overcome Brazil's political crisis
and pull the country out of a severe recession.
In his speech, Temer said the PMDB has a blueprint to
stimulate business, reduce the size of government, create new
jobs and restore growth to an economy that shrank 3.8 percent
last year, its worst performance in 25 years.
PMDB party members are increasingly impatient to distance
themselves from the unpopular Rousseff and her ruling Workers'
Party that has been in office since 2003.
"This government will fall, it cannot survive. Either we
abandon ship now or go down with it," said Carlos Marun, a
lawmaker from the farm state Mato Grosso do Sul.
If Rousseff is not impeached, Marun warned, Brazil's top
electoral court could annul the Rousseff-Temer election win in
2014 in an investigation of graft money allegedly used to fund
their campaign.
Several of the PMDB leaders standing next to Temer at the
convention are themselves the target of corruption probes,
including the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo
Cunha, who has been indicted for laundering money in the
Petrobras kickback scandal.
The PMDB, a party with no fixed ideology, has been in power
ever since Brazil restored democracy in 1985 after two decades
of military rule, either in the government or controlling one of
the two house of Congress.
The PMDB plans to field it own presidential candidate in the
next elections in 2018, but if it decides to break with Rousseff
sooner rather than later as many of its members now want, her
impeachment is all but certain and Temer would finish her term.
