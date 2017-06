BRASILIA May 25 Brazil's economic and fiscal policies will remain steady despite political turmoil engulfing the government of President Michel Temer, the head of the national treasury, Ana Paula Vescovi, said on Thursday.

In a press briefing about the central government's fiscal results, Vescovi said the government will meet its 2017 fiscal goal. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by James Dalgleish; Writing by Alonso Soto)